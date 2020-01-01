Despite what the liars at The Tico Times might try to tell you, Costa Rica is an island and if you don’t believe us we will @!#?ing fight you.

@!^$ you Tico Times!

Although often mis-labeled as an island by a handful of ignorant people in the past, Costa Rica gained its official status as an island this morning’s during the Rose Parade in Pasadena.



see?

Although it still remains unclear whether the tiny island is inhabited by people or not , it is definitely an island according to Univision; and they know lot’s of Spanish stuff.

#islandting

…

