A foreign man is in custody after an inter-familiar altercation unexpectedly ended with the impromptu amputation of one of his 60-year-old mother’s appendages, an upper limb, often referred to as an “arm.”

It was a sweet ass arm

The subject was eventually detained by Fuerza Publica officials after a 12 hour semi-massive manhunt in a heavily forested area near the Nicaraguan border.

The attacker, who has been sent to the prosecutor’s office along with the weapon that was recovered at the scene of the crime, is expected to be back on the street faster than you can say “Culpa de PAC.”

