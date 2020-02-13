By Britt Nelson Feb. 2, 2020 — 9:30 pm

After watching the Super Bowl at my local saloon on Main Street in Jaco Beach Sunday night, I walked home as usual. Out on the public sidewalk in front of the Cadillac Rock Hotel a young Tica girl – no older than 12 – approached me out of the darkness and tried to pick up this 70-year-old Gringo.

This little girl – standing about 4-foot-6 – stood there smiling at me and patting herself on her chest. She walked along side me for a few steps trying to take my hand. She never said a word, but it was quite clear what was happening. With 10 years in Costa Rica behind me — I’ve not seen this before – the underage sex trade. I found this encounter to be quite disturbing, to say the least. I will not forget the look in her young brown eyes. She wasn’t sad or happy but rather empty and emotionless. I looked at her, said a firm “No” and walked away to shop at the food store up the street. A few minutes later I came out and she was gone.

I hope and pray this was an isolated incident, but the young girl I wrote about in the Bambi Angelina Story was forced at 16 into prostitution by her mother right here in Jaco Beach in 1998. So here it is 2020 and it’s still going on – the child sex trade. I have seen it, it’s ugly and it’s real.

